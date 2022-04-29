2022 NFL Draft scouting report: WR Jameson Williams, Lions

A champion hurdler in his native Missouri (where he broke a state record previously held by Cowboys Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott), Williams arrived in Columbus as a coveted four-star recruit, but largely disappointed at Ohio State, fighting for scraps in a loaded Buckeyes receiving corps led by projected first-round picks Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Masterfully filling the void left by Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Tuscaloosa would be much kinder to Williams, who led the SEC in receiving yards (1,572), touchdowns (15) and yards per catch (19.9) last season while also starring on special teams with a pair of kick return touchdowns. Williams appeared to be on his way to a monster game (four catches for 65 yards in the first half) before injuring his knee in the National Championship, suffering a torn ACL in the loss to Georgia.

Measurables: 6’2”/179

School: Alabama

2021 stats: 79 catches, 1,572 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 10 kick returns for 352 yards and two touchdowns

Accolades: First-team All-American (2021), First-team All-SEC (2021), SEC Special Teams Player of the Year (2021)

Strengths: A feared deep artist equally adept at beating opponents off the line of scrimmage as he is creating separation downfield, Williams is a smooth, versatile route-runner who eats and breathes big plays (11 of his 15 receiving touchdowns last year went for at least 30 yards). As dangerous as anyone in the sport with the ball in his hands, Williams is a sight to behold when he picks up a full head of steam, accelerating with long, fluid strides. Though straight-line speed will always be his calling card, Williams probably doesn’t get enough credit for his technique, creating space in tight windows with deception and subtle footwork. Molded by the crucible of college football’s toughest conference, Williams won’t be overwhelmed making the transition from college to the NFL and figures to be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Weaknesses: Williams’ game is still raw in certain respects with a number of bad habits that could be exposed at the pro level (catching with his body, inconsistent ball-tracking, costly drops and occasional lapses in concentration). While plenty capable of winning in traffic, Williams’ slight frame makes him vulnerable to getting bullied by stronger, more physical defenders. Though Williams is expected to make a full recovery from his ACL tear, expectations should be tempered, at least initially, considering all the practice reps he’ll miss this offseason.

NFL comp: Williams is a spitting image of former Texans burner Will Fuller (except for the dreadlocks), both in terms of skill set and physical attributes as slender, lightning-fast vertical threats.

What experts are saying

“Williams not only has the type of game-changing speed that can be a force multiplier for an entire offense, but brings route-running and yard-after-the-catch talent to the field.” – Danny Kelly, The Ringer

“He has all the juice to find consistent separation on vertical, over and post/corner routes and could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tape



