ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers select OT ‘Ickey’ Ekwonu with 6th pick in NFL draft

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1OOx_0fNbZqWT00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need on Thursday night, selecting offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu is expected to be penciled in to start right away at left tackle.

Ekwonu, whose nickname “Ickey” was given to him by a youth football coach who thought he played like former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods, is considered light on his feet and has the ability to lock up defenders with his long arms.

Carolina entered the draft with two glaring needs — quarterback and left tackle — and for weeks fans have debated which direction the team should go. But this draft was heavy on offensive tackles and light on standout quarterbacks, so the Panthers elected to add a pass protector.

It helped that the first five players selected in the draft were defensive players, the first time that has happened since 1991. That gave the Panthers the choice of Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal, who went one pick behind Ekwonu to the New York Giants.

Ekwonu becomes the first offensive tackle selected by the Panthers since Jeff Otah in 2008.

Carolina has struggled to find a consistency at the position since Michael Oher retired in 2016, one year after the Panthers reached the Super Bowl. Carolina has not made the playoffs since 2017.

The Panthers allowed 52 sacks last season, fifth-most in the NFL and their quarterbacks spent the season under major duress most of the year.

General manager Scott Fitterer put a big emphasis on revamping the interior offensive line via free agency, adding guard Austin Corbett from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens to fill needs.

Ekwonu adds to that list of improvements on the O-line.

Ekwonu wore a green and white suit to the draft representing his Nigerian heritage.

The Panthers don’t have a draft pick on Friday after trading away their second and third round draft picks last year for quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson, respectively. They aren’t slated to pick again until the fourth round (No. 137) on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Passing on QB in Round 1 shows Panthers, Rhule have patience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper preached patience last week when it came to breaking the losing cycle and building a consistent winner. Over the weekend, the Panthers stayed true to that plan. Instead of reaching for a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick, Carolina’s big three decision-makers — Tepper, general […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

AP source: Falcons release RB Mike Davis after tough season

ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis was being released Monday by the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Davis’ release had not been publicly announced. Davis, who played for the Carolina […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Commanders draft for immediate help except for QB Sam Howell

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sam Howell understands he isn’t expected to start his rookie year in the NFL after the Washington Commanders stopped his slide by taking him in the fifth round of the draft Saturday. The rest of the team’s draft picks can’t say the same thing. With the exception of selecting Howell as […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Alabama State
WNCT

Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner Roberts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers solidified their return game on Monday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with Andre Roberts. Roberts, a 2018 All-Pro selection, led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,010) last year while spending time with Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. The 34-year-old Roberts has averaged 26 yards […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte police: 2 dead after gunfire at business park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and killed when gunfire erupted in a crowd at a business park in North Carolina’s largest city, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and homicide detectives responded to a call early Friday evening and found two people suffering gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Oher
Person
Ickey Woods
WNCT

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Every day on America’s roads, there are more than 800,000 vehicles with a distracted driver behind the wheel. That alarming statistic—along with the sobering fact that in 2018, more than 2,841 people died due to distracted driving—is why lawmakers across the country continue to view cellphone use in cars as a public safety […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina authorities break up dogfighting ring

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported. The […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

Former SC deputy arrested, charged with stalking

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former deputy was arrested Friday in Lexington County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy James Christopher Leaisure, 28, with stalking. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate Leaisure. The arrest warrant said Leaisure sent numerous text messages to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Rams#American Football#Ap#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants
WNCT

Speeder pulls gun after neighbors ask him to slow down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Westside resident is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding through their neighborhood. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the incident happened along the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. EPPD […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy