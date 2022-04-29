ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2022 NFL Draft scouting report: S Kyle Hamilton, Ravens

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR9pv_0fNbZpdk00

An Atlanta native and son of former NBA draft pick Derrick Hamilton (chosen 52nd overall by the Nets in 1988), Hamilton committed to the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and LSU. It didn’t take long for the four-star recruit to make his presence felt, logging four interceptions as a true freshman including a pick-six in only his second college game. Hamilton would earn all-conference honors the following season (Notre Dame joined the ACC as a temporary member during the COVID pandemic) before taking his game to another level in 2021, cementing himself as an early first-round pick with three interceptions (two coming in a season-opening win at Florida State) in just seven games. One of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Hamilton suffered a knee injury that would effectively end his collegiate career, sitting out Notre Dame’s final six games before declaring for the draft.

Measurables: 6’4”/220

School: Notre Dame

2021 stats: 34 tackles (19 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions

Accolades: Consensus All-American (2021), First-team All-ACC (2020), Chuck Bednarik Award finalist (2021)

Strengths: A physical marvel with elite size for the position, Hamilton is a chameleon capable of playing virtually anywhere on the formation. Whether he’s stopping the run, covering receivers in the slot, blitzing or playing as a more traditional deep safety, Hamilton is an inescapable presence, affecting the game at every level. A clever anticipator who reads quarterbacks like a worn-out copy of your favorite paperback, Hamilton has an instinctual knack for finding the ball, swooping in like Batman to disrupt plays.

Weaknesses: Hamilton ran slower than expected at the Combine (4.59), a concern exacerbated by his recent knee injury. Some would question his range for that reason, though what Hamilton lacks in top-end speed, he largely makes up for in length and athleticism. He can be more efficient in his routes, too often taking a circuitous path to the ball. Though far from a liability, Hamilton doesn’t jump off the page as a tackler, giving the sense he could better utilize his size.

NFL comp: There are certainly elements of Steelers great Troy Polamalu present in Hamilton’s game (particularly his seeming ability to be everywhere at once), but his physical tools and imposing 6’4,” 220-pound frame most remind me of Kam Chancellor , a perennial Pro Bowler and founding member of Seattle’s vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary.

What experts are saying

“The height/weight/speed combination is impressive, but it's Hamilton's instincts that make him a special talent.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

“Hamilton combines excellent play-recognition skills with high-end athleticism and great length; he’ll be an impact player at every level of the defense.” – Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Tape

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Ohio State
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Giants HC Brian Daboll: WR Kadarius Toney 'picking up things really well'

Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nba#Irish#Lsu#Acc#Covid#Notre Dame#Notre Dame 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy