2022 NFL Draft scouting report: S Kyle Hamilton, Ravens

An Atlanta native and son of former NBA draft pick Derrick Hamilton (chosen 52nd overall by the Nets in 1988), Hamilton committed to the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and LSU. It didn’t take long for the four-star recruit to make his presence felt, logging four interceptions as a true freshman including a pick-six in only his second college game. Hamilton would earn all-conference honors the following season (Notre Dame joined the ACC as a temporary member during the COVID pandemic) before taking his game to another level in 2021, cementing himself as an early first-round pick with three interceptions (two coming in a season-opening win at Florida State) in just seven games. One of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Hamilton suffered a knee injury that would effectively end his collegiate career, sitting out Notre Dame’s final six games before declaring for the draft.

Measurables: 6’4”/220

School: Notre Dame

2021 stats: 34 tackles (19 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions

Accolades: Consensus All-American (2021), First-team All-ACC (2020), Chuck Bednarik Award finalist (2021)

Strengths: A physical marvel with elite size for the position, Hamilton is a chameleon capable of playing virtually anywhere on the formation. Whether he’s stopping the run, covering receivers in the slot, blitzing or playing as a more traditional deep safety, Hamilton is an inescapable presence, affecting the game at every level. A clever anticipator who reads quarterbacks like a worn-out copy of your favorite paperback, Hamilton has an instinctual knack for finding the ball, swooping in like Batman to disrupt plays.

Weaknesses: Hamilton ran slower than expected at the Combine (4.59), a concern exacerbated by his recent knee injury. Some would question his range for that reason, though what Hamilton lacks in top-end speed, he largely makes up for in length and athleticism. He can be more efficient in his routes, too often taking a circuitous path to the ball. Though far from a liability, Hamilton doesn’t jump off the page as a tackler, giving the sense he could better utilize his size.

NFL comp: There are certainly elements of Steelers great Troy Polamalu present in Hamilton’s game (particularly his seeming ability to be everywhere at once), but his physical tools and imposing 6’4,” 220-pound frame most remind me of Kam Chancellor , a perennial Pro Bowler and founding member of Seattle’s vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary.

What experts are saying

“The height/weight/speed combination is impressive, but it's Hamilton's instincts that make him a special talent.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

“Hamilton combines excellent play-recognition skills with high-end athleticism and great length; he’ll be an impact player at every level of the defense.” – Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Tape

