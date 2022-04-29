ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Drake wins massive payout after betting on Drake London to be first WR taken

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhr6c_0fNbZo0F00

Either Drake reads Peter King, or he has pretty incredible beginner's luck.

The rapper, actor and entertainer bet $100,000 on the wide receiver who shares a stage name -- Drake London -- to be the first player at his position selected in the NFL Draft. When the Atlanta Falcons made London the No. 8 overall pick, Drake cashed in on that bet, earning $335,000:

Earlier this week, the aforementioned King wrote in his Football Morning In America Mock Draft that he had heard that the Falcons "loved" London. That led to us projecting that London would head to Atlanta in our final mock draft , which turned out to be the case. Perhaps one of the most commercially successful rappers of all time used the same thought process before placing a bet that probably amounts to pocket change for him.

London -- who we compared to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver Mike Evans -- had 88 catches for 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games in his junior season at USC.

Sports
