Atlanta, GA

Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to emphasize their passing game by selecting Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick...

NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

CLEVELAND (AP) — An independent investigation launched by the NFL found no evidence the Cleveland Browns purposely lost games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons as former coach Hue Jackson claimed. The league said that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.” Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season. In February, Jackson said Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.
CLEVELAND, OH
Giants HC Brian Daboll: WR Kadarius Toney 'picking up things really well'

Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Sharks face major questions after missing playoffs again

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks head into the offseason facing a series of significant questions after missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history. The Sharks are searching for a full-time general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down for medical reasons. They must decide on the future of coach Bob Boughner. They must also find the pieces to get one of the NHL’s top teams from 2004-19 back into contention after a season that left them in 12th place in the Western Conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending. For the Avalanche, there’s Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona. The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It’s a big blow after he won 38 games this season. The Predators haven’t decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Heat’s PJ Tucker makes huge impact in Game 1 win over 76ers

MIAMI (AP) — There’s nobody on the Miami Heat roster that knows Philadelphia guard James Harden better than P.J. Tucker. They got further acquainted in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tucker set the tone of the night for Miami by playing full-court defense against his former Houston teammate, then kept doing more and more dirty work in his 28 minutes. His final numbers — 10 points and seven rebounds — didn’t come remotely close to completely measuring the impact he made in a 106-92 win for the Heat over the 76ers on Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

The fates of some NHL playoff teams will be in the hands of players light on postseason experience. In Pittsburgh, goaltender Casey DeSmith will make the first NHL playoff start of his career when the Penguins open their series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith is filling in for injured All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry. DeSmith says he is going to treat the playoffs like any other game, saying mental mistakes pop up when a player puts too much emphasis on the stakes. There are goaltending questions in places like Washington and Nashville too as the postseason gets underway.
NHL

