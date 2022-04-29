ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal to lead the Boston Bruins...

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in playoff series opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals while Antti Raanta was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart to finally break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina. Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which had twice eliminated Carolina from the playoffs in the past three seasons. Linus Ullmark had 20 saves for the Bruins. Game 2 is Wednesday.
Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending. For the Avalanche, there’s Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona. The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It’s a big blow after he won 38 games this season. The Predators haven’t decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
Predators without Saros for 1st 2 games of series with Avs

DENVER (AP) — All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros will miss the first two games of Nashville’s first-round series with Colorado due to a left leg injury. Predators coach John Hynes says a decision hasn’t been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. The loss of Saros is a blow to the Predators as they face the top-seeded Avalanche. They boast one of the top-scoring offenses in the league. The Avalanche also will see the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog. He’s been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery on March 14.
New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils finished their second season under coach Lindy Ruff, and it wasn’t any better than the first. The Devils missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and for the ninth time in the last 10. There were positives. Center Jack Hughes had his best season scoring a career best 26 goals. He missed the final month with a knee injury. Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischer and Yegor Sharangovich all scored at least 20 goals. The biggest problem for the New Jersey was goaltending. Injuries limited Mackenzie Blackwood to 25 games and Jonathan Bernier to 10.
Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

The fates of some NHL playoff teams will be in the hands of players light on postseason experience. In Pittsburgh, goaltender Casey DeSmith will make the first NHL playoff start of his career when the Penguins open their series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith is filling in for injured All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry. DeSmith says he is going to treat the playoffs like any other game, saying mental mistakes pop up when a player puts too much emphasis on the stakes. There are goaltending questions in places like Washington and Nashville too as the postseason gets underway.
