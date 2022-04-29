ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Always Dancing teaches kids with disabilities to dance

By Rosaura Simone, 23ABC, Muska Olumi, 23ABC
For Kern’s Kindness, we introduce the founder of the Always Dancing Project, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching kids with disabilities how to show their moves.

“I saw a bunch of zoom dance classes through Instagram and social media, but I never really saw anything for kids with developmental disabilities. So, I tried to combine those two aspects of my life and created always dancing project,” said Elliana Kim, Founder of Always Dancing Project.

Kim started dancing when she was three years old and now, as a public health major in college, she’s now using her gift of dance to help others.

“It makes me so happy because I feel like this community of people with developmental disabilities are very underrepresented in the world, and in society, so it just makes me feel so good.”

For Kim she said the Always Dancing Project is a combination of everything she loves: helping kids, dancing, and public health.

Although, she said none of it would be possible without the help of her fellow dance instructors like High School Junior Brenna Jordan.

“I watched the first class, I believe when she first instructed, and she was so sweet with the kids. She really knows how to interact well with them and ask them questions and just overall she’s just a really sweet person,” said Jordan.

Jordan said she hasn't been on a dance team in years that she’s actually in band, but you don’t have to be a prima ballerina to dance at ADP.

“Dancing isn't about being the most perfect at doing a certain move or having the best technique. I’d say it’s more about having fun.”

Jordan said she’s loved seeing her students grow and that they inspire her every day.

“Because they do have disabilities, life can be a lot harder for them. They can go through challenges that others don't have to face and so with having all of these disabilities it shows me how perseverant they are. It shows me that I need to be more perseverant too and if they have all of this, I can definitely do this stuff and try to help people where I can.”

All of the ADP dance classes are completely free .

