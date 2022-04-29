Waiting for justice: Police, victim's mom ask for help to solve deadly shooting from 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past two years, an Asheville mother has been searching for answers after her 20-year-old son was gunned down.

“He had a smile that lit the room up,” Meiko Jackson said of her son, who was killed in Asheville two years ago. “It was so hard to not smile back or laugh with him.”

Kanize Jackson was shot to death on Aug. 5, 2020, on West Asheville’s Buffalo Street.

“It’s like my whole world stopped,” Meiko Jackson said. “I died with him, you know. I was wondering who would want to do such a thing to him – a child. Finally, just hitting his primes.”

Asheville Police Department detectives said they’ve identified suspects but still need witnesses to come forward to close this case.

“This kind of violence should not be tolerated,” APD Capt. Joe Silberman said. “The fact that his family doesn’t have answers, the fact that nobody was held accountable means it was tolerated.”

Kanize Jackson would have turned 22 on Thursday, April 28. But his birthday was overshadowed by the fact a killer remains on the streets.

“The most troubling times like today on his birthday,” Meiko Jackson. “I really miss him. I really wish he was here to be able to blow out a birthday cake.”

Jackson’s mother said her son's unsolved killing has taken a major toll on the family.

“A lot of life ahead of him,” Meiko Jackson said. “I’m so disappointed that somebody would want to take his life like that. He was just so loveable.”

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward and help get justice for the Jackson family.

“We won’t forget about this case or any of the others,” Silberman said.

APD investigators urge anyone with information about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 (TIP411) or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.