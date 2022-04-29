Surveillance video shows moment Good Samaritan was hit by car in Nashua
By Mike Cronin
WMUR.com
4 days ago
DEERFIELD, N.H. — A Deerfield man is still recovering after he was hit by a car in Nashua while trying to help another driver who crashed into a pole. David Petrie's recovery can be summed up by every small step he takes — a slow and strenuous process to walk on...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say two people found dead in a Gorham home were shot to death. The attorney general's office says 28-year-old Holly Banks and an acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, were found dead at Banks' home early Wednesday morning. Autopsies showed that both died of...
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters in Northbridge, Massachusetts battled a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a historic home constructed in the 1800s. The fire broke out before 4 p.m. Friday in the home on Linwood Avenue in Northbridge. Someone passing by the historic home built by the owners of the town's...
The man convicted and sentenced to prison in a crash that killed a Massachusetts State Trooper has been released from prison. The Department of Corrections says David Njuguna was released Friday morning. Njuguna had been sentenced in 2019 to 5-7 years in prison for a 2016 crash that killed Trooper...
BOW, N.H. (CBS) – A body has been found in the Merrimack River on Thursday, Bow Police said.
Just before noon, two anglers found a woman in the river, close to the town’s boat launch.
The death is being investigated as a suspected drowning, and police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still working to identify the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bow Police Department.
BOSTON — New video shows a group of teens terrorizing a local restaurant in late March. The teens demand drinks and shout at customers inside Silvertone’s in Downtown Crossing. One teen even pulling a knife on a witness according to a police report. The owner was able to usher them out, but they returned and smashed the front doors, leaving shards of glass all over the floor.
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China.
Officers say a man and a woman were trying to send money to family members, but due to delays with international banking, they tried to find a quicker way to send it.
Boston Police say they were told to join an online chat room, where they talked with a person who said he could help them.
After talking to him for three days, the two people met with the man on Silber Way at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They agreed to give him $30,000 in U.S. money, which would then be deposited into Chinese money to send to the family members.
Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department)
After the man received the money, he ran away.
Boston Police are calling the incident “Larceny by Scheme” and are asking the public to help identify the man.
Comments / 2