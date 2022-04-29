Manhattan man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 women near Columbia University housing

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD arrested a 32-year-old man from Fort George for sexually assaulting at least two 19-year-old women near Columbia University housing, police announced Thursday.

The attack took place on April 21, and police arrested Miguel Mella two days later around 10:30 a.m.

Mella faces four sex abuse charges and two forcible touching charges, authorities say.

The NYPD asked anyone with information on Mella to call the NYPD’s CrimesStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Confidential tips can also be submitted at the CrimeStopper website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.