Animals

4th peregrine falcon hatches atop Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Another peregrine falcon hatched atop the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The fourth and final egg on top of the bridge hatched Thursday morning.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Peregrine Falcon
