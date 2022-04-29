4th peregrine falcon hatches atop Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Another peregrine falcon hatched atop the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.
The fourth and final egg on top of the bridge hatched Thursday morning.
Another peregrine falcon hatched atop the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.
The fourth and final egg on top of the bridge hatched Thursday morning.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0