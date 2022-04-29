4th peregrine falcon hatches atop Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Splish Splash will only accept credit, debit or mobile payments beginning May 28, the start of the water park’s 2022 season. For those with cash only, there will be kiosks inside the park where guests can put as much as $500 on a prepaid card. It can be used throughout the park, and any leftover money can be used at any location that accepts MasterCard.

