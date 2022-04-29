Philadelphia Eagles acquire star WR A.J. Brown from Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired one-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal reportedly sends Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Eagles immediately locked down Brown with a four-year, $100 million extension.

Brown, 24, was a second-round pick in 2019 and immediately emerged as a top receiver with 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. In year two, he improved those numbers to finish with 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, and earned Pro Bowl honors. While a chest injury cost him time in 2021, Brown still had 863 receiving yards and had another 142 yards in the Titans' only playoff game.