Former Warren and University of Arkansas star receiver Treylon Burks selected 18th overall in 2022 NFL Draft by Tennessee Titans

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The Tennessee Titans picked former Warren wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Burks, a four-year letter winner and state champion at the small Southeast Arkansas school, went on to star with the University of Arkansas in a three-year career.

Burks started nine of 11 games as a true freshman for Arkansas in 2019 and hauled in 29 passes for 475 yards. He was named second-team All-SEC as a return specialist by the coaches and was an SEC All-Freshman team selection.

As a sophomore, Burks claimed the No. 1 receiver job for the Hogs and totaled 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games as a starter. He earned second-team All-SEC honors by both the AP and coaches.

Last season, Burks totaled a career-high 66 receptions for 1,104 yards. Burks, who started all 12 regular-season games, was only the fourth Razorback in school history to record more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Burks was a first-team All-SEC selection by both the AP and coaches.

Burks was a big reason the Hogs finished 8-4 under second-year coach Sam Pittman after recording only three winning seasons in nine years and enduring two years of the Chad Morris Era, which yielded just four wins and an 0-16 SEC mark. The 8-4 mark was the best record since Arkansas finished 11-2 in 2011 in Bobby Petrino’s final season. Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl, which Arkansas won 24-10 over Penn State.