Former Warren and University of Arkansas star receiver Treylon Burks selected 18th overall in 2022 NFL Draft by Tennessee Titans

By Nate Olson
 4 days ago

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The Tennessee Titans picked former Warren wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Burks, a four-year letter winner and state champion at the small Southeast Arkansas school, went on to star with the University of Arkansas in a three-year career.

Burks started nine of 11 games as a true freshman for Arkansas in 2019 and hauled in 29 passes for 475 yards. He was named second-team All-SEC as a return specialist by the coaches and was an SEC All-Freshman team selection.

As a sophomore, Burks claimed the No. 1 receiver job for the Hogs and totaled 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games as a starter. He earned second-team All-SEC honors by both the AP and coaches.

Last season, Burks totaled a career-high 66 receptions for 1,104 yards. Burks, who started all 12 regular-season games, was only the fourth Razorback in school history to record more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Burks was a first-team All-SEC selection by both the AP and coaches.

Burks was a big reason the Hogs finished 8-4 under second-year coach Sam Pittman after recording only three winning seasons in nine years and enduring two years of the Chad Morris Era, which yielded just four wins and an 0-16 SEC mark. The 8-4 mark was the best record since Arkansas finished 11-2 in 2011 in Bobby Petrino’s final season. Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl, which Arkansas won 24-10 over Penn State.

