Jets go Gardner, Wilson at 4 and 10; Giants land Thibodeaux, Neal at 5 and 7

By Brian Heyman, Digital Managing Editor
 4 days ago
The Jets and the Giants both filled some major needs with their two first-round picks each in the top 10 of the NFL draft Thursday.

The Jets landed the top cornerback in the draft in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4 after Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Derek Stingley Jr. went off the board.

The Giants then went defense too, selecting highly touted edge Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick.

Big Blue then beefed up their O-line with the selection of offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7. It's expected Neal will start at right tackle for the Giants.

The Jets focused on offense at No. 10 going wide receiver with Garrett Wilson. It seemed like their night was done until Gang Green traded to get back into the first round and took edge Jermaine Johnson II at No. 26. Some thought the Jets had been considering him earlier in the draft. They sent the Titans picks 35, 69 and 163 for 26 and 101 from the Titans.

The Eagles made two trades - first sending picks to move up from No. 15 to No. 13. They selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

In a stunning trade, the Eagles then landed star receiver AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans for picks Nos. 18 and 101.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Philadelphia will give Brown a four-year, $100 million extension.

The Patriots took guard Cole Strange at No. 29 after trading back.

