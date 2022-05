LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just under a month, 21 School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) voice students will be making their way from the Bluegrass to the Big Apple to perform on one of America’s most famous stages, and not only are they the only school to represent the state of Kentucky, but they are proud to do so.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO