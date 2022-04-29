2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Boston College's Zion Johnson to Los Angeles Chargers

Coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School (Maryland) in the class of 2017, Zion Johnson didn't have many options.

He committed to Davidson originally, then transferred to Boston College after two seasons and was a three-time All-ACC performer along the offensive line.

Johnson was selected No. 17 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will be tasked with protecting young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here's how Johnson was rated as a high school prospect in the class of 2017:

247Sports

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : No FBS offers

Rivals

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : The profile picture really gives you an idea of just how much Johnson transformed his body from high school to college.

It's a complete body transformation - and his game followed.

ESPN

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : Johnson was not rated on any of the three major recruiting sites

Senior season highlights