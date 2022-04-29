ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Boston College's Zion Johnson to Los Angeles Chargers

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN4Fh_0fNbWHg500

Coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School (Maryland) in the class of 2017, Zion Johnson didn't have many options.

He committed to Davidson originally, then transferred to Boston College after two seasons and was a three-time All-ACC performer along the offensive line.

Johnson was selected No. 17 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will be tasked with protecting young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here's how Johnson was rated as a high school prospect in the class of 2017:

247Sports

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : No FBS offers

Rivals

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : The profile picture really gives you an idea of just how much Johnson transformed his body from high school to college.

It's a complete body transformation - and his game followed.

ESPN

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : Johnson was not rated on any of the three major recruiting sites

Senior season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
428
Followers
504
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy