Adam Schefter Broke A.J. Brown Trade While Celebrating Son's College Graduation

Adam Schefter missed ESPN 's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft to attend his son's college graduation. But let's be real, Schefty is never truly off-the-clock. Even while celebrating with his family, Schefter wound up breaking the news that the Tennessee Titans had traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles .

Incredible. Schefter never sleeps.

The Eagles wound up sending the 18th and 101st picks to the Titans in exchange for Brown. As part of the deal, Philly is signing Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

With the 18th pick the Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

