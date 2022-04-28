ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger McGuinn takes fans on a journey at Smothers Theater

By Alex Kluft
passtheaux.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter and Byrds co-founding legend Roger McGuinn played the Smothers Theater (Lisa Smith Wengler Performing Arts Center) at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA on Monday night. McGuinn played a solo show that also included storytelling and how his songs were written. McGuinn walked out with a Rickenbacker guitar to...

