JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cam Robinson made it official Monday, signing his new three-year contract with the Jaguars, a deal worth as much as $54 million. The Jaguars wanted to get Robinson signed up to an extension, but couldn’t get one done earlier this offseason, so they placed the franchise tag on him in March. The two sides agreed to terms last week and Monday, Robinson signed on the dotted line.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO