A group calling themselves "The Resign Or Recall Committee" had a total of 997 signatures that they delivered to the Two Harbors City Hall on Wednesday, April 27. The petition is calling for the recall of Mayor Chris Swanson. The total is more than double the almost 450 signatures which would be 20% of the city's registered voters which would be required for the petition to move forward. The total population of Two Harbors is 4,000 people.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO