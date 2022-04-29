NY marks National Donate Life Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of parents in the Rochester City School District sounded the alarm after their kids came home saying a teacher at the School of the Arts engaged in racist remarks and activities. Students who spoke with News 8 said the seventh-grade social studies teacher brought bags of cotton to school and […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We start with an exclusive announcement from local musician Jimmy Highsmith. He's hoping his brainchild will help stem the violence in Rochester. We'll have an update on the heart wrenching disappearance of Domonique Grisham who was 16 when he went missing from his family home 13 years ago. We talk with his mother.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Rotary Club will hold its 20th Annual Law Day Luncheon on Tuesday to recognize local law enforcement and the work they do every day. The luncheon will be held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Main Street downtown at noon.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Sierra Club held its second annual tree giveaway on Saturday. Thousands of trees were given out across four different locations around the area. The club says the trees are helpful to clear carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. "This year our goal is a little...
VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Victor community came together for a family facing a grim diagnosis on Sunday. The Gypsum Mills neighborhood held a "Warrior's Walk" fundraiser to support Warren and Elaine Stam. Last fall, Warren was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and cancer in his liver. He...
Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A celebration of humanity, language and emotion honored four of Oneida County’s brightest poets. The NAACP Utica-Oneida County Chapter held a recognition for its poet laureate and youth poet laureate, selected by a panel of community judges, at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on April 30. Each participating poet submitted original...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - London Booker has devoted countless hours of coaching and mentorship to Rochester kids through the sport of lacrosse. He's helped teach lessons about discipline, teamwork and focus that will provide benefits for years to come.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Embrace Your Sisters "Tea at Two" fashion show fundraiser took place Sunday at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for Embrace Your Sisters. The nonprofit assists breast cancer patients with short-term emergency financial support in 13 counties across New York State.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Merriman Street playground was Monday. City leaders and members of the community were there to reopen the renovated University Avenue space. It's now both safe and accessible and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said it fulfills the city's commitment to addressing...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The falcon couple that's parenting four eggs on the Times Square Building received names on Monday. Rochester Falcon Cam decided to name the female Nova and the male Neander after receiving 533 votes. The organization decided to take the names that Rochester falcon enthusiast Linda King submitted.
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — First responders from our area honored the life of Jim Sauer and his service to our community. He's the Mercy Flight pilot who died in a helicopter crash last week in Genesee County. News10NBC was there for a huge show of respect on the Westside....
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We’re coming off another violent weekend in the city after eight shootings, including a deadly one on Driving Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. We're ahead of where we were this time last year when it comes to homicides in the city and Mayor Malik Evans said it's definitely frustrating and said it comes down to a collaboration of community members stepping up to see a change.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2022 Rochester Lilac Festival begins on Friday, May 6. Here is what you need to know. The 124th edition of the festival returns in a three-week format for the second straight year. The spring event is the largest of its kind in North America and features food vendors, live music, art, exhibitors, and of course—Rochester's famous lilac gardens.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Town of Webster announced a new grant opportunity for local non-profit organizations on Monday. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief funding, the town aims to provide support to Webster non-profit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. $350,000 in grants will be allocated as part of this effort.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year after her predecessor resigned in a sexual harassment scandal, one of her first big decisions was appointing a lieutenant governor who could help restore trust in government. Her choice - and attempt at a reset -...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Many of the Ukrainians who fled their home when Russia invaded in late February have already found refuge in Western New York. News10NBC talked to one man whose been helping these war refugees find local host families willing to take them in and help them get back on their feet again. In addition to all that, a special dinner is also being planned for this Thursday for these host families, and the newly arrived Ukrainians who have been here for several days now.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The new International Plaza on Clinton Avenue held its formal grand opening Sunday. City and community leaders celebrated a new splash of international flavor and business in a Rochester neighborhood. Advocates with the Ibero American Development Corporation joined Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans and City Council...
