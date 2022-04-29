ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Kaiser employee takes own life at Santa Clara medical center

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. - A Kaiser hospital employee in Santa Clara took their own life Wednesday at the...

Moonbeam21
3d ago

My prayers go out to the family in this very sad and difficult time. The negative comments are uncalled for. This person was a human being obviously going through so much. We don't know what was going on in their life and obviously they were having difficult time in their life to bring themselves to this tragedy. Remember he/she lost their life. And that is no joking matter.

SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
