Elmira, NY

Elmira College baseball edges Wells, Odum 2 RBI

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a back-and-forth battle that ended well for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College baseball topped Wells College on the road 13-10 Thursday afternoon. Wells stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning but the Soaring Eagles answered with a seven-run sixth inning to secure victory.

Senior center fielder James Delaney went 5-for-6 with a triple and two RBI to lead Elmira (10-19-1). Third baseman Brett Warden added three RBI for Elmira, while teammate Joe Marron homered and added two RBI for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira High School grads Max and Zack Odum started at second base and center field, respectively, for Wells College. Max had a team-high two RBI to go along with two hits for the Express (8-25). Max added a double on the afternoon to extend his hitting streak to 13 games while Zack scored a run for Wells.

On the season, Max leads Wells College in batting with a .411 average and his tied for first with 23 RBI. Zach is second in hitting at .289 and third in RBI with 20.

Elmira College will next host The Sage Colleges Saturday at 1 pm. Wells is next in action Saturday vs. Lancaster Bible at 5 pm.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

