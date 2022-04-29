Two separate deadly Austin shootings leave man and woman dead Thursday afternoon
By Paige Hubbard
CBS Austin
4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday was a violent day in the city of Austin after two different shootings left a man and a woman dead. CBS Austin spoke to the family of one shooting victim who says they don’t understand why someone would harm their relative. “All I...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to assist in a "family disturbance" incident at a northwest Austin apartment complex Saturday morning. During a media briefing shortly before 11 a.m., Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said dispatch received a 9-1-1 call around...
The Austin Police Department says their bomb squad was called out to a bank in Northwest Austin after a possible robbery. APD says officers responded to a robbery "hot shot" call at around 11:35 a.m. at the Chase Bank located in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard, near the intersection with Pavilion Boulevard.
The Austin Police Department is investigating after two women were shot in downtown Austin Sunday night. Police responded to the East 7th and Trinity Street intersection around 10 p.m. last night. APD says two women were together when they were shot. ALSO | Austin ISD addresses payroll error that left...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said they will be providing a media briefing related to a SWAT callout in NW Austin Saturday morning. This is happening near an H-E-B store off of West Parmer Lane and McNeil Road. The media briefing will take place north of the...
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured after crashing into a pole near a greenbelt area in East Austin Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded around 10:23 p.m. to Wilderness Rescue Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive after reports of a motorcycle that crashed into a pole. This is in the greenbelt area of Davis/White Northeast Neighborhood Park Trail.
SAN ANTONIO - Local firefighters came to the rescue of three unfortunate dogs who were trapped inside a drainage tunnel. The San Antonio Fire Department said that they received a 9-1-1 call about the dogs that had been trapped for well over an hour. Crews from E17 and M17 saved the 4-legged furry friends from inside the tunnel after they borrowed a leash from a neighbor and used it to pull each one out.
Round Rock Police say a man who is believed to be responsible for robbing a convenience store with a weapon early Monday morning has been arrested. The Round Rock Police Department tweeted they responded to the 7-Eleven located on A.W. Grimes Blvd. near Schultz Ln around 3:30 a.m. Police say...
There will be an event at the Capitol Sunday evening to honor peace officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a law enforcement procession along Congress Avenue leading to the Memorial Monument, where the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony will take place. It will conclude with a candlelight vigil.
Police in Round Rock are asking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. According to the Round Rock Police Department, on Thursday, Jan 13, two male suspects entered a liquor store at 1350 E Palm Valley Blvd. and stole more than $300 in liquor bottles. Both are described...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department’s second re-imagined cadet class is underway—this time with some changes—and the department needs more cadets to make it to the end of training than did in the previous class. The first re-imagined cadet class enrolled about 100 cadets in...
