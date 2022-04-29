ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

A member of a fire department in Lake County arrested for arson

By Amanda Skrzypchak
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for setting two fires in Yates Township. The sheriff's office said in a press release Michigan DNR Conservation...

upnorthlive.com

A 20-year-old firefighter has admitted to starting two fires in Lake County on Wednesday. Conservation officers responded to both fires in Yates Township, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. A conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire was located on Queens Highway near 80th and...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
