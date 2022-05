The Boston Bruins are in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and fans can now purchase tickets to watch the team try and get a step closer to winning another Stanley Cup. Fans can shop around on StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork now for when the team plays their first home game of the series on Friday, May 6. As of May 2, tickets for the first home game at TD Garden in Boston start at $141 on StubHub, $122 on VividSeats and $155 on TicketNetwork. Fans can also shop for Bruins 2022 Stanley Playoff gear here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO