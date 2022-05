NBA executives in search of free-agent bargains must be looking at the 2022 offseason as a perfect storm. Only five teams are projected to have more than $20 million in cap space, and most of those will cut into some of it to retain their own free agents. That will leave the $10.3 million mid-level exception or the $6.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception as most teams' main talent-acquisition tools. And once those are used up, it'll be down to smaller cap exceptions and minimums to fill out rosters.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO