Titans trade AJ Brown to Eagles, draft Treylon Burks 18th overall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a draft day stunner for the Tennessee Titans, who traded star receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th and 101st picks of the NFL Draft.
The Titans used the 18th pick to draft Brown’s replacement, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks is a bruising receiver from Arkansas at 6-3, 225 pounds who hauled in 66 passes last season for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 16.7 yards per catch brings the Titans big-play capability.
He also excelled against elite competition, catching 8 passes for 179 yards and 2 TD’s last season against Alabama.
Brown and the Titans were locked up in a battle for a contract extension and clearly could not close the financial gap.
🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans
Immediately after the trade the Eagles reportedly agreed to a 4-year extension with Brown worth $100-million, $57-million guaranteed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0