Titans trade AJ Brown to Eagles, draft Treylon Burks 18th overall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a draft day stunner for the Tennessee Titans, who traded star receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th and 101st picks of the NFL Draft.

The Titans used the 18th pick to draft Brown’s replacement, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 26: Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 34-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Burks is a bruising receiver from Arkansas at 6-3, 225 pounds who hauled in 66 passes last season for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 16.7 yards per catch brings the Titans big-play capability.

He also excelled against elite competition, catching 8 passes for 179 yards and 2 TD’s last season against Alabama.

Brown and the Titans were locked up in a battle for a contract extension and clearly could not close the financial gap.

Immediately after the trade the Eagles reportedly agreed to a 4-year extension with Brown worth $100-million, $57-million guaranteed.

