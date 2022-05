Show up in the AHL with the hype of a first-round draft pick, and fans might not be so patient waiting for you to show up in the Show. Simon Holmstrom got to Bridgeport from Sweden in 2019 as a New York Islanders prospect and showed, even at 18 years old, a real sense for the game on the wing, even if that didn’t always present itself on the scoresheet. Now the points are coming, too, helping the Bridgeport Islanders into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO