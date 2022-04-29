ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. believes Russian intelligence was behind attack on journalist - media

By Dan Whitcomb
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgjGe_0fNbSLLp00

April 28 (Reuters) - The United States believes Russian intelligence was behind an April chemical attack on a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian journalist critical of the Kremlin, U.S. news organizations reported on Thursday.

Dmitry Muratov, editor of the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has said that while he was on a train he was splashed with red paint containing acetone by an attacker who told him, "this is for you from our boys." read more

Muratov at the time posted photographs of his face, chest and hands covered in red oil paint, which he said badly burned his eyes because of the acetone.

The New York Times and Washington Post both reported on Thursday that U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian intelligence operatives orchestrated the attack, which took place on a Moscow-Samara train.

Novaya Gazeta announced before the attack that it was suspending its online and print activities until the end of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.

The Russian government had twice warned the paper over its coverage of the conflict, which Russia says is aimed at degrading Ukraine's military capabilities and rooting out what it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Intelligence#Ukraine#Moscow#Novaya Gazeta#The New York Times#Washington Post#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Russian forces who pillaged laboratories at Chernobyl stole radioactive substances that could kill them, say officials - after it was warned some may only have a year to live

Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from research laboratories that could potentially kill them, Ukraine's State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone said on Sunday. Moscow's forces seized the defunct power plant on the first day of their invasion of Ukraine on February 24. They...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy