Tri-cities, WA

Rising crime rates in the Tri-Cities- what community members are saying

By Briana Chavez NBC Right Now Reporter
 4 days ago

TRI-CITIES, WASH. -Recently, community members have reached out, asking if there's an increase in violent crimes. I reached out to Tri-Cities law enforcement departments to see if there has been an increase, in the recent months. There's been a 61% increase in the number of violent crimes according to...

Yavin Zee
4d ago

Thank you for finally reporting this. Now dig deeper and ask why gangs are shooting each other and Hispanic businesses that are fronts for the cartel in Mexico are setting up shop here.

