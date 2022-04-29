ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sexually explicit videos made at Michigan high school

By Anna Skog, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRLyB_0fNbPWqn00

PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A Michigan school system is warning parents about sexually explicit videos and photos of students that were produced at its high school.

The letter from Pennfield Schools said that school administration found out about “two incidents involving the creation and distribution of inappropriate videos and pictures at the high school” that include nudity and students involved in sexual acts. The photos and videos were then shared among students in the school over social media and “other electronic means,” the letter said.

Because the students involved are minors, the photos and videos are considered child pornography. Citing the Michigan Penal Code, the letter states, “possession, distribution, and creation of child pornography is a felony and a federal crime and can carry a jail sentence of up to 20 years in prison.”

California man accused of grooming 80 children in 24 states to create porn

The district is reminding parents of middle, high school or any students with access to social media to have conversations with their children about the media. If their kids are in possession of the photos or videos, parents are advised to have their children permanently delete them.

If the students have sent them to others, they need to reach out and let the recipients know the severity of their actions, the district recommended.

Pennfield Schools said it is working with local law enforcement, counselors, Child Protective Services and other community agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Child Pornography#School Administration#Violent Crime#The Michigan Penal Code
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Andover elementary school closed for the remainder of year

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public School officials announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary School would be closed for the remainder of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s EF-3 tornado. Prairie Creek was the only school building in the Andover area to suffer damage on Friday evening. Some rooms of the school […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Update: Person identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The person who died in a fatal single-car crash Saturday night in north Wichita has been identified. David Fuentes, 26, of Wichita died after crashing in the 2900 block of N Broadway at 10:05 p.m. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Fuentes was driving a silver GMC Sierra northbound on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy