Father McGivney runs win streak to 19 behind Clayton Hopfinger

Father McGivney's Clayton Hopfinger delivers a pitch against Mulberry Grove on Thursday in Glen Carbon. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

The new scoreboard perched above the left-field wall at Father McGivney didn’t see much action through the first six innings.

Clayton Hopfinger made sure of it.

Hopfinger tossed six scoreless innings before exiting and then watched Mulberry Grove put the game-tying run on base before reliever Riley Strack got the final out of a 5-4 victory for the Griffins on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s always great to see zeroes in the scorebook, but it is even better when it is bright red lettering,” Hopfinger said.

It was the program-record 19 th straight win for FMCHS, which is 20-3.

Mulberry Grove is 7-5.

The Griffins scored three runs in the first and added single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings to build a 5-0 lead and they needed every bit of it.

After being held scoreless with five hits against Hopfinger through the first six innings, Mulberry Grove scored four runs in the seventh with the help of two Father McGivney errors. Two runs scored on an errant throw in the infield off a groundball from Carter Scoggins to make it 5-4.

“I was definitely a little more nervous there, especially when things were not going our way,” Hopfinger said. “I have trust in all the boys that we are going to get things done.”

With Scoggins at first base as the game-tying run, Strack struck out Dustin Steiner to close out the win.

It made a winner out of Hopfinger, who struck out a career-high 10, walked two and allowed five hits.

“I was feeling really good on the mound. The weather was great and there was no wind,” Hopfinger said. “All of my pitches were working and I was getting ahead in counts. It was a good game overall.”

Of the 25 batters Hopfinger faced, he started off 18 with strikes. Those hitters went 3 for 18 with a walk.

“It was huge,” Hopfinger said. “I don’t think people understand how hard it is (pitching) until you are up there. Getting ahead in the count, things start to go pretty well.”

Hopfinger improved to 5-0 and he lowered his ERA to 1.45.

Thursday’s performance was the bounce-back Hopfinger needed after allowing six runs in 4.2 innings in a 16-6 win over Metro-East Lutheran on April 22.

“Clayton has great control of his pitches. He was moving them around with his fastball and his curveball was looking really good. He really controlled the game for us,” FMCHS coach Chris Erwin said.

Hopfinger’s pitching helped offset a tough day at the plate for the Griffins, who finished with four hits, one more than their season-low of three against St. Joseph-Ogden on March 17 and Marquette Catholic on March 23.

FMCHS did take advantage of eight walks and three errors.

“We did enough with them (four hits). I would like to see us do a little more offensively. We haven’t been hitting the ball well the past couple of days, but we will wake up. It’s hard to sustain hitting day after day after day. We just hope it doesn’t happen on the wrong day,” Erwin said.

In the first, Jacob McKee ripped an RBI double to left to score Daniel Gierer, who reached on a one-out walk, before a groundout by Nick Franklin scored Gabe Smith for the 2-0 lead. Smith walked with one out. AJ Sutberry capped the inning with an RBI double over the center fielder’s head for the 3-0 lead.

FMCHS couldn’t add on, as it hit into inning-ending double plays in the second and third.

The Griffins did go up 4-0 on an RBI sacrifice fly from McKee in the fifth and they made it 5-0 when Nathan Terhaar scored on an error in the sixth.

Gierer was the lone Griffin with two hits. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

McKee was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Franklin and Sutberry each drove in a run.

Thursday was Father McGivney’s 20 th win in its 23 rd game of the season. Last year, the Griffins reached the 20-win mark in their 26 th game.

“It’s exciting,” Erwin said. “The boys are excited about it. We’re putting a lot of good streaks together, but we are trying to stay in the moment and just win the next game up.”