ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Father McGivney runs win streak to 19 behind Clayton Hopfinger

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWkOs_0fNbOyuI00
Father McGivney's Clayton Hopfinger delivers a pitch against Mulberry Grove on Thursday in Glen Carbon. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

The new scoreboard perched above the left-field wall at Father McGivney didn’t see much action through the first six innings.

Clayton Hopfinger made sure of it.

Hopfinger tossed six scoreless innings before exiting and then watched Mulberry Grove put the game-tying run on base before reliever Riley Strack got the final out of a 5-4 victory for the Griffins on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s always great to see zeroes in the scorebook, but it is even better when it is bright red lettering,” Hopfinger said.

It was the program-record 19 th straight win for FMCHS, which is 20-3.

Mulberry Grove is 7-5.

The Griffins scored three runs in the first and added single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings to build a 5-0 lead and they needed every bit of it.

After being held scoreless with five hits against Hopfinger through the first six innings, Mulberry Grove scored four runs in the seventh with the help of two Father McGivney errors. Two runs scored on an errant throw in the infield off a groundball from Carter Scoggins to make it 5-4.

“I was definitely a little more nervous there, especially when things were not going our way,” Hopfinger said. “I have trust in all the boys that we are going to get things done.”

With Scoggins at first base as the game-tying run, Strack struck out Dustin Steiner to close out the win.

It made a winner out of Hopfinger, who struck out a career-high 10, walked two and allowed five hits.

“I was feeling really good on the mound. The weather was great and there was no wind,” Hopfinger said. “All of my pitches were working and I was getting ahead in counts. It was a good game overall.”

Of the 25 batters Hopfinger faced, he started off 18 with strikes. Those hitters went 3 for 18 with a walk.

“It was huge,” Hopfinger said. “I don’t think people understand how hard it is (pitching) until you are up there. Getting ahead in the count, things start to go pretty well.”

Hopfinger improved to 5-0 and he lowered his ERA to 1.45.

Thursday’s performance was the bounce-back Hopfinger needed after allowing six runs in 4.2 innings in a 16-6 win over Metro-East Lutheran on April 22.

“Clayton has great control of his pitches. He was moving them around with his fastball and his curveball was looking really good. He really controlled the game for us,” FMCHS coach Chris Erwin said.

Hopfinger’s pitching helped offset a tough day at the plate for the Griffins, who finished with four hits, one more than their season-low of three against St. Joseph-Ogden on March 17 and Marquette Catholic on March 23.

FMCHS did take advantage of eight walks and three errors.

“We did enough with them (four hits). I would like to see us do a little more offensively. We haven’t been hitting the ball well the past couple of days, but we will wake up. It’s hard to sustain hitting day after day after day. We just hope it doesn’t happen on the wrong day,” Erwin said.

In the first, Jacob McKee ripped an RBI double to left to score Daniel Gierer, who reached on a one-out walk, before a groundout by Nick Franklin scored Gabe Smith for the 2-0 lead. Smith walked with one out. AJ Sutberry capped the inning with an RBI double over the center fielder’s head for the 3-0 lead.

FMCHS couldn’t add on, as it hit into inning-ending double plays in the second and third.

The Griffins did go up 4-0 on an RBI sacrifice fly from McKee in the fifth and they made it 5-0 when Nathan Terhaar scored on an error in the sixth.

Gierer was the lone Griffin with two hits. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

McKee was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Franklin and Sutberry each drove in a run.

Thursday was Father McGivney’s 20 th win in its 23 rd game of the season. Last year, the Griffins reached the 20-win mark in their 26 th game.

“It’s exciting,” Erwin said. “The boys are excited about it. We’re putting a lot of good streaks together, but we are trying to stay in the moment and just win the next game up.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Father McGivney holds off Alton's rally for 21st straight win

Father McGivney's Nathan Terhaar spent this past week of practice being teased about how good of a hitter he is without having a home run this season. Yesterday in a 15-0 win, the teasing came to an end with his first home run of the season. The sophomore outfielder followed that performance with a home run in the second inning against Alton on Saturday, as the Griffins prevailed 13-10 in the first game at FMCHS with the new scoreboard. Winners of 21 straight, FMCHS improves to 22-3.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mulberry Grove, IL
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Mulberry Grove, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Glen Carbon, IL
Sports
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

ROUNDUP: Edwardsville spikers sweep Collinsville

The Edwardsville boys volleyball team ended a two-match slide with a win over Collinsville on Thursday in Southwestern Conference action. The Tigers made quick work of the Kahoks with a 25-11, 25-18 sweep inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Jacob Geison led Edwardsville with 10 kills and six service points, while John Kreke and Evan Reid each had five kills and Zach Hoffmann had four kills. Wyatt Blunt paced the offense with 22 assists. Liam Marsh had 13 service points and three aces. On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-2-1 at the Lafayette Tournament, including 25-13, 25-21 loss to Marquette...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmchs
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville High girls distance runners gain confidence through each other

Edwardsville distance runner Emily Nuttall used to listen to upbeat music when she ran. Back as a freshman, the current EHS junior would listen to the 'Shark Bait Hoo Ha Ha' beat from the Finding Nemo volcano tank scene. The beat would help her feet keep the same pace. "Long distance gives you so much time to think," Nuttall said. "You have to stay focused on the pace, listen to your body, and push yourself."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

AJ Smith signs with Southern Indiana of the OVC

Division-1 athletics are common in the Smith family. On Friday, Metro-East Lutheran alumni AJ Smith signed to play basketball for the University of Southern Indiana, which will be competing in the Ohio Valley Conference next season. AJ Smith is the son of MELHS coach Anthony Smith, who coached AJ during his time at MELHS. "It's been great, and the family is excited," Anthony said. "Southern Indiana was a good match. It fell into our lap."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
720
Followers
874
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy