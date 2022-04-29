Area police academy recognized for its hard work, unique training

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday on the Kent State Trumbull Campus in Champion, First News was given a demonstration on why the school’s Police Academy was recently designated a STAR Academy by the Ohio Attorney General. What you’re about to see — a simulation of domestic violence training — is not taught at all of the state’s academies.

Scenario scene: What? What’s going on? Come with me. How’d you get into my house?

Two actors portrayed a domestic violence situation that two of the police academy’s cadets had to deescalate.

Scenario scene: I am going to go in there. I need you to stay out here.

“Because unless you have to do it — unless you’ve been in a stressful situation like that, the first time you’re in that situation you’re like a deer in headlights,” said director Jim Willock.

Willock took over Kent Trumbull’s police academy a year and a half ago and is proud that it received the STAR designation from the Ohio Attorney General. Along with domestic violence training, the cadets at Kent also are trained in cultural diversity.

“A lot of our cadets are middle-class white kids. They’ve lived in a homogeneous environment and they’ve never been in a different situation that they’re not used to,” said Willock.

“We’ve put in a lot of extra hours,” said cadet Monika Brown of Ashtabula.

Brown was of the cadets in the domestic violence scenario. Ohio law requires 740 hours of training for police officers. At Kent Trumbull, they get 900 hours.

“Right now is all scenario-based training so that’s all extra that’s not required by the state. We’ve had extra STAR hours specifically on the cultural diversity,” said Brown.

Scenario scene: You need medical attention, sir?

Ashtabula’s Mike Wofford was Brown’s partner. He was not surprised the program received the STAR designation.

“Because it’s thorough and a lot of the instructors, they work hard, and it kind of shows in our work,” said Wofford.

“So what we’re doing is we’re trying to expose our cadets to the people they will come in contact with as a police officer so they’re better prepared to go do that job,” said Willock.

The Kent State Police Academy in Feb. was also designated as the regional provider for advanced training in Northeast Ohio. It’s headquartered out of the Trumbull campus but eight of the Kent campuses are being used.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.