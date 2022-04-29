ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastest KO in PFL heavyweight history: 6-foot-8 Renan Ferreira wrecks Jamelle Jones with sneaky shin to jaw

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Renan Ferreira has entered the PFL record books.

During his season-opening fight Thursday at 2022 PFL 2 in Arlington, Texas, Ferreira (9-2) introduced his shin to Jamelle Jones’ chin in violent fashion when he finished the fight with a kick and follow-up punches in 25 seconds.

The finishing sequence started off with a sneaky front kick by Ferreira, which in real time fooled the PFL broadcast team into thinking it was a knee. Replay showed it was the shin that clipped Jones (12-8), however. Jones toppled to the canvas face-first as Ferreira blasted him with a barrage of punches that further walloped him into unconsciousness.

The knockout was the fastest in PFL heavyweight history and earned Ferreira six points in the 2022 season. The victory extended Ferreira’s winning streak to three and elongated Jones’ skid to two.

Check out the finish below:

The up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL 2 results include:

  • Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via knockout (head kick and punches) – Round 1, 0:25
  • Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:20
  • Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:59
  • Bubba Jenkins def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Klidson Abreu def. Adam Keresh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Sheymon Moraes def. Boston Salmon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolaghi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Comments

S D
4d ago

The Ref. Should have stopped the brutal attack much sooner there was absolutely no response nor movement from the person facedown on the canvas he was out most likely as soon as he hit the canvas beyond the third strike was excessive and it was the Referees fault for the extra damage.

Reply
22
John Smith
3d ago

How many of these fighters will be able to dress themselves in a decade or so?

Reply
13
Woodpecker68
3d ago

Actually it was more like 15 seconds. The last 10 seconds were uncalled for. I hope that guy watches the video and goes and F's that guy up, any means necessary. Break stuff so he can't fight ever again.

Reply
3
