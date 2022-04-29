ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Senior Struck Crossing 48th Street in LIC

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

An 89-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was struck by a gray SUV exiting a parking lot on 48th Street in Long Island City on Saturday afternoon, police...

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

