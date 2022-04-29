Funkhouser wins No. 700; top-ranked Tigers 21-0

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser (right) coaching his son, second baseman Cole Funkhouser (right), during the Tigers 11-0 win over Belleville West on Thursday. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser doesn’t put much thought into the personal milestones he’s hit throughout his baseball coaching career.

That’s why, when the Tigers beat Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West 11-0 in a six-inning game on Thursday to give Funkhouser his 700 th win with EHS, he could only think about everyone around him.

“It’s a collective whole of the players, the coaches, the administrators, the boosters and everyone else involved,” Funkhouser said. “I’ve never looked at it as my wins, but as a collective whole.”

Combined with his three seasons at Triad, Funkhouser has 755 career wins and is 700-167 in 23 seasons with the Tigers. He is one of 20 coaches with 700 wins, according to IHSA.

“It’s so fun to be around these guys,” Funkhouser said. “I feel privileged to come out here each day and be around these guys and coaches.”

Now at 21-0 overall and 6-0 in SWC play, the Tigers are the No. 1-ranked team in Illinois by Prep Baseball Report and the No. 17 nationally-ranked team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. EHS extended its program win streak to 47 straight regular-season games, dating back to last season.

The Maroons fall to 4-10-1 overall and 2-4 in SWC play.

EHS won 8-3 when the two teams met on Tuesday at Tom Pile Field inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

Thursday’s win against the Maroons was the Tigers' first game being nationally ranked this season.

“Our guys have done a great job of staying focused,” Funkhouser said. “We knew we’d face a competitive schedule and our guys have done a great job of knowing that they can control their mind for each pitch.”

That control came into play against the Maroons, as the Tigers drew 10 walks and had nine hits.

Caeleb Copeland led with three hits, while Cade Hardy had three RBIs and Riley Iffrig was walked twice. Iffrig and Hardy both scored three runs.

“I’ve been locking in more the past few practices,” Copeland said, “and I just felt myself getting back into the mode of hitting well.”

Copeland’s double in the first inning scored two to start EHS with a 2-0 lead.

“Today was an important game for me to get back on track and hit well for future games,” Copeland said.

EHS put three runs on the board in the third inning.

After Hardy scored Copeland on a fielder's choice, a passed ball scored Iffrig before Cole Funkhouser hit a sacrifice fly to push the Tigers' lead to 5-0.

The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth.

With two outs, Hardy tripled to score Copeland and Iffrig, and an error at home scored Hardy to make it 8-0.

An Iffrig single in the sixth scored Montrez West, pushing the lead to 9-0. Iffrig scored on a double by Jacoby Robertson to make it 10-0.

With two outs, Hardy made it 11-0 when he again scored by error.

“We stress being patient hitters,” Funkhouser said. “We had some guys who did a great job of taking pitches and waiting for the right one.”

The winning pitcher for EHS was Spencer Stearns, who allowed three hits and struck out six batters in four innings.

“Hardly anything was working for me today,” Stearns said. “I had left to right control, but my up and down control wasn’t good. I was able to stay in the zone and compete though.”

Of his 71 pitches, 48 were strikes.

Logan Geggus and Alec Marchetto each pitched one inning of relief. Geggus walked one batter and struck out two. Marchetto allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Last week, the Tigers had a 4-3 win over Liberty, the No. 1 team in the Missouri Class 6 state poll, and a 3-2 win over Liberty North, the No. 3 Class 6 Missouri team and defending state champion.

“The games last week had a playoff atmospehere,” Funkhouser said, “and the guys weren’t backing off.”

After playing Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the No. 1 team in Illinois travels to De Smet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“The state and national ranking mean nothing if you can’t win baseball games,” Stearns said.