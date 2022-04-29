ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley passes away at the age of 80

By WALA Staff
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime State Representative Steve McMillan of Foley passed away Thursday at the age of 80. He recently announced that he had been diagnosed with three brain...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Foley, AL
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcmillan
WSFA

Mental Health Crisis Center coming to Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the funding of a mental health crisis center in Houston County, further expanding the Alabama Crisis System of Care. The two new centers add to the four existing centers in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, currently serving individuals with mental...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Voting engagement celebration held in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses, artists and some politicians came out to connect with people at the “CommUNITY Block Party & Election Fair” in west Montgomery Saturday. The party had a purpose; to create a sense of empowerment around voting and civic engagement. Even the location was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wala#State#The Alabama House#Democrat#Republican#Mcmillan And Associates#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WSFA

Two new behavioral health crisis centers coming to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has six behavioral health crisis centers spread across the state. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Mental Health announced the awarding of funding to Indian Rivers Behavioral Health in Tuscaloosa (formerly Indian Rivers Mental Health Center) to establish a regional behavioral health crisis diversion center.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy