Midland County alcohol sales surpass $6 million mark in March
Bartenders in Midland County served more than $6 million worth of beer, wine and liquor in March, according to the latest available records from the Texas Comptroller's Office.
A total of 114 bars, restaurants and venues submitted mixed beverage receipts showing that Midland drank $6,429,625 worth of alcohol in March. That's $573,320 more than the sales in February, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
Fair to Midland topped March sales with $372,920. Little Woodrow's recorded the second-highest number, selling $306,696 in alcohol in March.
Here are the top 10 places that racked up the biggest tabs in March:
- Fair to Midland: $372,920
- Little Woodrow's: $306,696
- Walk On's: $224,117
- La Cantina: $219,004
- Bubba's 33: $210,839
- Torino's Pizza Bar: $168,140
- El Mitote Sports Lounge: $165,246
- Cork & Pig Tavern: $165,230
- Rockin Rodeo: $163,693
- La Mision Restaurante and Cantina: $146,176
Source: Texas Comptroller's Office
Comments / 0