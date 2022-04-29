ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Midland County alcohol sales surpass $6 million mark in March

By Mercedes Cordero
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago
Bartenders in Midland County served over  $6 million worth of beer, wine and liquor in March, according to the latest available records from the Texas Comptroller's Office. (krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images)

Bartenders in Midland County served more than $6 million worth of beer, wine and liquor in March, according to the latest available records from the Texas Comptroller's Office.

A total of 114 bars, restaurants and venues submitted mixed beverage receipts showing that Midland drank $6,429,625 worth of alcohol in March. That's $573,320 more than the sales in February, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.

Fair to Midland topped March sales with $372,920. Little Woodrow's recorded the second-highest number, selling $306,696 in alcohol in March.

Here are the top 10 places that racked up the biggest tabs in March:

  1. Fair to Midland: $372,920
  2. Little Woodrow's: $306,696
  3. Walk On's: $224,117
  4. La Cantina: $219,004
  5. Bubba's 33: $210,839
  6. Torino's Pizza Bar: $168,140
  7. El Mitote Sports Lounge: $165,246
  8. Cork & Pig Tavern: $165,230
  9. Rockin Rodeo: $163,693
  10. La Mision Restaurante and Cantina: $146,176

Source: Texas Comptroller's Office

