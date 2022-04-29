ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Police: Waterbury man charged with selling drugs in Danbury

By Liz Hardaway
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — A Waterbury man was charged with drug offenses Thursday after police found about 250 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of crack in his home, according to the Danbury Police Department. Detectives from the police department’s Special Investigations Division investigated illegal drug sales throughout the city...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Arrested, Accused Of Robbing Bank In Prospect

A 34-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut. New Haven County resident Robert Creighton, of Waterbury, was charged with second-degree robbery in an incident that happened in March at a bank in Prospect, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, April 27.
PROSPECT, CT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Thompson
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Dea#Search And Seizure
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

Police: 4 arrested, 3 illegal guns seized during Nassau traffic stops

Nassau County police say they made three traffic stops near the city border that led to the seizing of three illegal guns within a two-hour period on Tuesday evening. In the first incident, police tell News 12 that a car was stopped for a defective tail light, which led officers to find a 9mm gun in the driver's waistband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy