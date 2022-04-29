Aggies OL Kenyon Green Drafted No. 15 Overall By Houston Texans
Aggies star Kenyon Green has found his new NFL home
Former Texas A&M Aggies star Kenyon Green has long been projected as a first-round NFL Talent, and on Thursday night, that dream finally became a reality.
With the No. 15 overall pick, Green was selected by the Houston Texans, giving Davis Mills and Pep Hamilton an immediate plug and play offensive line talent that can play multiple positions.
Green now joins Derek Stingley Jr. as the second player selected by the Texans in the first round, following their trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles .
You can view NFL Draft Bible's full scouting report of Green here:
Pros: Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. Great technique in pass protection to explode up into contact with his hands. Showed the ability to pull to the opposite side of the line.
Cons: Green isn’t the best vertical mover from his initial spot off the snap. This hinders his overall ability as a run blocker if he is tasked with climbing into the second level. Occasionally will lunge forward and lose his balance on blocks while he is on the move.
Summary: Kenyon Green is a thickly built offensive guard at Texas A&M who shows elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat. He relies on extremely good balance and a wide base to give himself the platform to succeed on every down. Only legitimate concern is his somewhat limited athleticism that hinders his ability as a vertical run blocker climbing to the second level.
