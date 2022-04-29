Aggies OL Kenyon Green Drafted No. 15 Overall By Houston Texans

Aggies star Kenyon Green has found his new NFL home

Former Texas A&M Aggies star Kenyon Green has long been projected as a first-round NFL Talent, and on Thursday night, that dream finally became a reality.

With the No. 15 overall pick, Green was selected by the Houston Texans, giving Davis Mills and Pep Hamilton an immediate plug and play offensive line talent that can play multiple positions.

Green now joins Derek Stingley Jr. as the second player selected by the Texans in the first round, following their trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles .

Green becomes the first of a long list of A&M players who are expected to be taken in throughout the weekend, including Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, and Leon O'Neal. Along with Green, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr have declared. Other, including Michael Clemons, are expected to do the same. Green (6-4, 325) played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, as the position group was hampered by inexperience and injuries. That opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt. Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Green has started every game since coming to Texas A&M, showcasing his durability. A preseason All-American, Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season. USA Today Sports

You can view NFL Draft Bible's full scouting report of Green here:

Pros: Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. Great technique in pass protection to explode up into contact with his hands. Showed the ability to pull to the opposite side of the line. Cons: Green isn’t the best vertical mover from his initial spot off the snap. This hinders his overall ability as a run blocker if he is tasked with climbing into the second level. Occasionally will lunge forward and lose his balance on blocks while he is on the move. Summary: Kenyon Green is a thickly built offensive guard at Texas A&M who shows elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat. He relies on extremely good balance and a wide base to give himself the platform to succeed on every down. Only legitimate concern is his somewhat limited athleticism that hinders his ability as a vertical run blocker climbing to the second level.

