The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are set to offer the hockey community something new. Bruce Cassidy told reporters Friday night why he doesn’t expect the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series to be anything like their 2021-22 regular-season matchups. The Hurricanes beat the Bruins in each of their three meetings by a combined score of 16-1. With the teams set to face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday in Game 1, Cassidy explained why he doesn’t fear Carolina will continue to dominate Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO