With their 5th Round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected TE James Mitchell out of Virginia Tech. Following the pick, Mitchell spoke to reporters and he said the Lions had been in contact with him about potentially signing him as an undrafted free agent if he did not get selected by the time Round 7 was over. Because of this, he was surprised to get the call from the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO