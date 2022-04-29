ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Garland; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pike, northwestern Garland, southern Scott, Polk, southwestern Yell and Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Polk County Fairgrounds, or near Mena, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mena... Mount Ida Glenwood... Hatfield Norman... Oden Vandervoort... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Mountain Fork... Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Cossatot River State Park... Polk County Fairgrounds Mena Intermountain Airport... Mccauley Shady... Hartley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS PALO PINTO PARKER TARRANT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BRIAR, FORT WORTH, MINERAL WELLS, AND WEATHERFORD.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Johnson County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central and western Arkansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, western and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, southwestern Van Buren, western Conway, northern Yell and Pope Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokalon, or 9 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Dardanelle... Atkins Pottsville... Lamar Dover... London Magazine... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Hector... Scranton Blue Mountain... Lake Dardanelle State Park Happy Bend... Hattieville This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 53 and 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Lyon, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:50:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Lyon; Trigg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CALLOWAY...SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...CENTRAL TRIGG AND SOUTHEASTERN LYON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Paducah.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued on Tuesday. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, significant amounts of agricultural lands are flooded. At 17.0 feet, water reaches the base of the levee at Columbia Park. At 18.0 feet, 117th St between 395th and 400th Ave is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 18.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Light snow showers will continue tonight, gradually tapering off by Tuesday morning. Accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all, so no further impacts are expected and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Bowie; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, Sevier, southeastern McCurtain, northwestern Bowie and northeastern Red River Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Grannis to 8 miles east of Manchester. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Queen, Horatio, Foreman, Idabel, Broken Bow, Lockesburg, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Arkinda, Oak Grove, Haworth, Eagletown, Moon, Cerrogordo, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Geneva, Central and Goodwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...MARION...NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES At 1207 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pyatt to near Maumee to near Woolum, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bull Shoals... Marshall Yellville... Flippin Bergman... Western Grove Pyatt... Valley Springs Dugger... Olvey Marsena... Witts Spring Rocky Hill... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill Point Peter... Maumee HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stone County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Izard County in north central Arkansas Central Marion County in north central Arkansas Western Fulton County in north central Arkansas Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1215 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeway to near Rush to near Marshall, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Home... Bull Shoals Melbourne... Marshall Yellville... Horseshoe Bend Gassville... Calico Rock Flippin... Lakeview in Baxter County Oxford... Norfork Salesville... Viola Pineville... Briarcliff Franklin... Arkawana Bexar... Ott HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, southwestern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Pope County; White; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Van Buren, southern Cleburne, northwestern Lonoke, Conway, Faulkner, western White, central Saline, east central Yell, northern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton Sherwood... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Morrilton Perryville... Southwest Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Greenbrier Haskell... Vilonia Atkins... Pottsville Mayflower... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 123. Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 150. Interstate 430 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR

