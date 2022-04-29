Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Bowie; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, Sevier, southeastern McCurtain, northwestern Bowie and northeastern Red River Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Grannis to 8 miles east of Manchester. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Queen, Horatio, Foreman, Idabel, Broken Bow, Lockesburg, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Arkinda, Oak Grove, Haworth, Eagletown, Moon, Cerrogordo, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Geneva, Central and Goodwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0