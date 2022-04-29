Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO