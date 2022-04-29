Flood Watch issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Barkley and Kentucky Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calloway County in western Kentucky South central Caldwell County in western Kentucky Southeastern Marshall County in western Kentucky Central Trigg County in western Kentucky Southern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1153 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Calvert City to near Benton to 15 miles west of Land Between The Lakes Area to near Murray to near Cottage Grove, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Land Between The Lakes Area, Cadiz and Canton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 48 and 58. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 45 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

