ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Burke; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Iredell; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Randolph; Rockingham; Rowan; Stokes; Surry; Vance; Wake; Warren; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 167 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE BURKE CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX IREDELL NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH ROCKINGHAM ROWAN STOKES SURRY VANCE WAKE WARREN WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central Arkansas. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Independence; Izard; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Stone, northwestern Independence, southeastern Searcy, southern Izard, eastern Van Buren and Cleburne Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Thola to near Old Lexington to near Choctaw. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Heber Springs... Mountain View Clinton... Fairfield Bay Greers Ferry... Cushman Mount Pleasant... Shirley Concord... Higden Rocky Hill... Gid Herpel... Sugar Loaf Recreation Area Lunenburg... Elberta Thola... Fairfield Bay Marina Claude... Brandenberg MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rappahannock County, VA
State
Maryland State
County
Greene County, VA
County
Clarke County, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
County
Frederick County, VA
County
Nelson County, VA
County
Fauquier County, VA
County
Warren County, VA
City
Orange, VA
City
Culpeper, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
County
Culpeper County, VA
County
Page County, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
County
Orange County, VA
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
County
Madison County, VA
City
Madison, VA
State
West Virginia State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Wise Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wise, Parker, northwestern Tarrant and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springtown to 6 miles southeast of Graford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Keller, Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Azle, Eagle Mountain, Briar, Pecan Acres, Willow Park, Reno, Springtown, Hudson Oaks, Pelican Bay, Haslet, Aurora, Boyd, Graford, Cool, Poolville and Cottondale. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 63 and 67. Interstate 20 between mile markers 392 and 406. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jack, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack; Wise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WISE AND EASTERN JACK COUNTIES At 1151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksboro, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Jacksboro, Boonsville, Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central Arkansas. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Izard; Sharp; Southeast Van Buren County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; White Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Stone, Independence, southern Izard, east central Van Buren, Cleburne, north central White and southwestern Sharp Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Herpel to 10 miles west of Concord to near Quitman. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Batesville... Heber Springs Mountain View... Clinton Fairfield Bay... Cave City Greers Ferry... Cushman Mount Pleasant... Pleasant Plains Shirley... Concord Magness... Sidney Moorefield... Higden Salado... Gid Herpel... Sugar Loaf Recreation Area MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...MARION...NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES At 1207 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pyatt to near Maumee to near Woolum, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bull Shoals... Marshall Yellville... Flippin Bergman... Western Grove Pyatt... Valley Springs Dugger... Olvey Marsena... Witts Spring Rocky Hill... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill Point Peter... Maumee HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Muhlenberg, eastern Christian, southeastern McLean, eastern Hopkins and Todd Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Madisonville to near Graham to 6 miles west of Weir to near Crofton to near Hopkinsville to near Big Rock. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Graham around 125 AM CDT. Central City, Fort Campbell, Powderly and Greenville around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oak Grove, Weir, Livermore, Dunmor, Elkton and Guthrie. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 78 and 92. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 40 and 64. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, southwestern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Pope County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Van Buren, southern Cleburne, northwestern Lonoke, Conway, Faulkner, western White, central Saline, east central Yell, northern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton Sherwood... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Morrilton Perryville... Southwest Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Greenbrier Haskell... Vilonia Atkins... Pottsville Mayflower... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 123. Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 150. Interstate 430 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy