ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
County
Yankton County, SD
City
Mission Hill, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued on Tuesday. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, significant amounts of agricultural lands are flooded. At 17.0 feet, water reaches the base of the levee at Columbia Park. At 18.0 feet, 117th St between 395th and 400th Ave is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 18.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#West Wind#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Taney, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Taney; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Lower Snake River Plain; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW At 1210 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Monteview to 7 miles north of Blackfoot Reservoir. Movement was north at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Idmon, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henrys Lake, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir, Ammon, Victor and Iona. Dynamic cooling is taking place within an area of moderate precipitation leading to rain rapidly transitioning to snow. Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions and visibility less than one mile with wind gusts up to 20-30mph. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Centennial Mountains and Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands including Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, and Spencer. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS PALO PINTO PARKER TARRANT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BRIAR, FORT WORTH, MINERAL WELLS, AND WEATHERFORD.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Muhlenberg, eastern Christian, southeastern McLean, eastern Hopkins and Todd Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Madisonville to near Graham to 6 miles west of Weir to near Crofton to near Hopkinsville to near Big Rock. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Graham around 125 AM CDT. Central City, Fort Campbell, Powderly and Greenville around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oak Grove, Weir, Livermore, Dunmor, Elkton and Guthrie. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 78 and 92. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 40 and 64. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, southwestern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Pope County; White; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Van Buren, southern Cleburne, northwestern Lonoke, Conway, Faulkner, western White, central Saline, east central Yell, northern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton Sherwood... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Morrilton Perryville... Southwest Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Greenbrier Haskell... Vilonia Atkins... Pottsville Mayflower... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 123. Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 150. Interstate 430 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stone County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Izard County in north central Arkansas Central Marion County in north central Arkansas Western Fulton County in north central Arkansas Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1215 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeway to near Rush to near Marshall, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Home... Bull Shoals Melbourne... Marshall Yellville... Horseshoe Bend Gassville... Calico Rock Flippin... Lakeview in Baxter County Oxford... Norfork Salesville... Viola Pineville... Briarcliff Franklin... Arkawana Bexar... Ott HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Barkley and Kentucky Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR CALLOWAY...SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL CENTRAL TRIGG AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eddyville to 10 miles northwest of Canton to near Land Between The Lakes Area to 7 miles southwest of Murray, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murray, Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle, Hazel, Aurora, New Concord, Linton and Crossland. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 48 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Garland, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and western Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Garland; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Perry; Saline; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Perry, southwestern Conway, northern Garland, northwestern Saline, southern Yell and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Plainview in Yell County, or 11 miles south of Danville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Danville Perryville... Ola Oppelo... Perry Adona... Fourche Valley Plainview in Yell County... Jessieville Petit Jean River WMA... Muddy Creek WMA Petit Jean State Park... Belleville Casa... Aplin Corinth... Birta Ada... Nimrod MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy