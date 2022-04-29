Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Wise Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wise, Parker, northwestern Tarrant and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springtown to 6 miles southeast of Graford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Keller, Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Azle, Eagle Mountain, Briar, Pecan Acres, Willow Park, Reno, Springtown, Hudson Oaks, Pelican Bay, Haslet, Aurora, Boyd, Graford, Cool, Poolville and Cottondale. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 63 and 67. Interstate 20 between mile markers 392 and 406. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0