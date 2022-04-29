Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Marion; Newton; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Baxter County in north central Arkansas Central Boone County in north central Arkansas Marion County in north central Arkansas Newton County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Searcy County in north central Arkansas * Until 455 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last couple of hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrison, Mountain Home, Bull Shoals, Marshall, Yellville, Jasper, Gassville, Flippin, Lakeview in Baxter County, Diamond City, Bergman, Western Grove, Lead Hill, Pyatt, Valley Springs, Arkawana, Dugger, Crawford, Olvey and Duff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Some flooding in City Park and in River Bend Campground. Water may be near homes along the riverbank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage later in the afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 10.8 Tue 12 AM 4.9 4.3 4.3 13.0 7 AM 5/03
Effective: 2022-05-02 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Choctaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHOCTAW COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma.
Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Taney; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Barkley and Kentucky Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR CALLOWAY...SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL CENTRAL TRIGG AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eddyville to 10 miles northwest of Canton to near Land Between The Lakes Area to 7 miles southwest of Murray, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murray, Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle, Hazel, Aurora, New Concord, Linton and Crossland. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 48 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Light snow showers will continue tonight, gradually tapering off by Tuesday morning. Accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all, so no further impacts are expected and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central and western Arkansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, western and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, southwestern Van Buren, western Conway, northern Yell and Pope Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokalon, or 9 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Dardanelle... Atkins Pottsville... Lamar Dover... London Magazine... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Hector... Scranton Blue Mountain... Lake Dardanelle State Park Happy Bend... Hattieville This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 53 and 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central Arkansas. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Stone, Izard, Fulton, eastern Baxter and west central Sharp Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bakersfield to near Wideman to near Mountain View. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Melbourne Salem in Fulton County... Ash Flat Horseshoe Bend... Calico Rock Highland in Sharp County... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Oxford Viola... Pineville Franklin... Ballard Bexar... Flint Springs Ott... Sturkie Lone Star... Wideman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, southwestern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Pope County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Van Buren, southern Cleburne, northwestern Lonoke, Conway, Faulkner, western White, central Saline, east central Yell, northern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton Sherwood... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Morrilton Perryville... Southwest Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Greenbrier Haskell... Vilonia Atkins... Pottsville Mayflower... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 123. Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 150. Interstate 430 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.
Effective: 2022-05-03 01:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Todd; Trigg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Christian, southeastern Caldwell and eastern Trigg Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Princeton to 6 miles southwest of Cobb to near Cadiz to near Canton to near Paris Landing State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cadiz and Cobb around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hopkinsville and Pembroke. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 59 and 92. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Garland; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pike, northwestern Garland, southern Scott, Polk, southwestern Yell and Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Polk County Fairgrounds, or near Mena, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mena... Mount Ida Glenwood... Hatfield Norman... Oden Vandervoort... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Mountain Fork... Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Cossatot River State Park... Polk County Fairgrounds Mena Intermountain Airport... Mccauley Shady... Hartley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 19:55:00 Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kona; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai West; Niihau; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY .Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet. * WHERE...South facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
