ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Consent decree reached between the Federal Department of Justice and Springfield Police Department

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QkGI_0fNbKMws00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins spoke in a town hall on the effects of the consent decree reached between the Federal Department of Justice and the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield Education Association protests ahead of School Committee meeting

The discussion was hosted by the Pioneer Valley Project and Springfield NAACP virtually. A consent decree is the highest level of federal accountability that can be faced by a local police department. It sets in motion what is said are much-needed reforms within the city’s justice system.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins said, “Poor communities, black and brown communities, immigrant communities, are overwhelmingly over-policed and over prosecuted. We receive more significant charges for the same crimes that our white counterparts might engage in. And we receive longer sentences.”

Rollins went on to say that excessive force complaints against police within those same communities are often ignored and police officers are never prosecuted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U S#School Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NECN

State Police Arrest Violent Fugitive at Encore Casino

Police say they arrested a violent fugitive in a hotel room at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in his hotel room by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team and violent fugitive apprehension section. Sanchez is a...
NBC News

Former Massachusetts corrections worker arrested in 1988 killing of New Hampshire girl

A retired corrections worker living in Alabama was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an 11-year-old girl found in a Massachusetts rail yard in 1988, authorities said. Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Alabama, was taken into custody Tuesday on a fugitive-from-justice warrant in connection with the discovery of Melissa Ann Tremblay's body on Sept. 12, 1988, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference Wednesday.
BREMEN, AL
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy